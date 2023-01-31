Watch Now
Electronic duo ODESZA to headline Summerfest; debut Summerfest performance

The GRAMMY nominated duo will be headlining Summerfest on June 30
Posted at 1:03 PM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 15:11:10-05

MILWAUKEE — The electronic duo ODESZA will be making their debut Summerfest performance this June. ODESZA will be headlining Summerfest on June 30.

Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight are the duo that make up ODESZA. They formed ODESZA in 2012 in Bellingham, Washington shortly before the two had graduated from college.

ODESZA received a GRAMMY nomination in 2022 for Best Dance/Electronic Album for 'The Last Goodbye'.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster as well as in person at the Summerfest Box Office located at 200 N Harbor Dr.

