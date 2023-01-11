Eric Church to perform at Summerfest June 22

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Another Summerfest headliner has been announced: Eric Church!

The country superstar will be performing at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 22, Summerfest announced Wednesday.

The performance is a part of Church's The Outsiders Revival Tour. He will be joined by Elle King, Summerfest announced.

Tickets to see Church will go on sale Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.

There's a new Chief in town 🤠 @ericchurch: The Outsiders Revival Tour with special guest @ElleKingMusic makes its way to #Summerfest55 on 6/22 at the @AmFamAmp 🎸



Tickets go on sale Friday, 1/20 at 10am CST 🎟️ Sign up for presale access here 📨 https://t.co/sLm0n5H2IT pic.twitter.com/BIDNSqPFdp — Summerfest (@Summerfest) January 11, 2023

