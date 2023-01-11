Watch Now
Eric Church to perform at Summerfest June 22

He will be joined by Elle King, Summerfest announced
Eric Church
Robb Cohen/Robb Cohen/Invision/AP
Eric Church Performs at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Friday, November 5, 2021, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
Eric Church
Posted at 7:41 AM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 10:06:54-05

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Another Summerfest headliner has been announced: Eric Church!

The country superstar will be performing at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 22, Summerfest announced Wednesday.

The performance is a part of Church's The Outsiders Revival Tour. He will be joined by Elle King, Summerfest announced.

Tickets to see Church will go on sale Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.

