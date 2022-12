James Taylor and his All-Star Band with special guest Sheryl Crow will be heading the American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest on Saturday, June 24, 2023, organizers announced Monday.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at 10 a.m. CST.

Tickets for James Taylor with Sheryl Crow also include admission to Summerfest the day of the show.

Learn more on Summerfest's website.

