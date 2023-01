MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Summerfest alert! A new headliner has been announced for the 2023 festival: Dave Matthews Band.

The Milwaukee World Festival announced the band will be performing at Summerfest on Thursday, June 29.

The performance comes a month after the Dave Matthews Band is scheduled to release a new album, Walk Around the Moon.

Tickets for the performance are scheduled to go on sale Friday, Feb. 17.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip