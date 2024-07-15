RNC Day 1 live updates: Thousands descend on Milwaukee as convention officially kicks off

It's finally here. More than 50,000 people are expected to descend on downtown Milwaukee beginning today for the 2024 Republican National Convention.
Delegates will gather and socialize, important party decisions will be made, and the huge political event will culminate Thursday with Donald Trump formally accepting the GOP's nomination for president.
TMJ4 News has been planning for months and over the next four days we will work to cover not only the delegates and their candidates for president and VP, but also seek out voices not often included in American political events.
Check back often throughout the day on this live blog for the latest updates from our many crews covering the RNC in downtown Milwaukee.
Live updates:
6:30 a.m. — Mayor Cavalier Johnson gives his first daily morning press conference on the first day of the RNC:
Mayor Cavalier Johnson will give a daily press conference each morning of the RNC. He'll share information about transportation, public safety, and any anticipated disruptions.
You can watch the first press conference below:
