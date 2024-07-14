RNC attendees react to news former President Trump has been shot at

Republican delegates, guests and volunteers all attending the RNC have started to arrive at Milwaukee’s airport. We spoke to them as they came off their flights about the shots fired at former President Trump.
“Shocked. Shocked that this sort of thing happens but not surprised in this day and age but very concerned for the President’s safety,” said Bill Christian, RNC Volunteer from Texas.
“It is a shocking event that someone would attempt an assassination of President Trump,” said Ed Tarpley, RNC Delegate from Louisiana. “Looking at his ear, his bloody ear. A fraction of an inch closer, he would have died. And All you can conclude is the hand of God saved him.”
“As we were landing my phone just started going off with all sort of notification,” said Jamie Lujan who said he will be attending the RNC. “I immediately got sad for the guy. What is happening in our country is a downright shame.”
All these people told me they were on their way to hotels around Milwaukee to get ready for the Republican National Convention where Thursday they will see former President Trump accept the party’s nomination.
None of them were worried about their own safety attending any of the events. In fact, the delegate I spoke to says he believes her will be the safest place because of all the RNC security.
“We are here to represent the Republicans from the state of Louisiana. We have a job to do. We have to nominate President Trump,” said Tarpley.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.