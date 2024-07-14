RNC attendees react to news former President Trump has been shot at

Republican delegates, guests and volunteers all attending the RNC have started to arrive at Milwaukee’s airport. We spoke to them as they came off their flights about the shots fired at former President Trump.

TMJ4 Bill Christian, RNC Volunteer from Texas, reacts to news of shots fired at former President Trump at Milwaukee's airport.

“Shocked. Shocked that this sort of thing happens but not surprised in this day and age but very concerned for the President’s safety,” said Bill Christian, RNC Volunteer from Texas.

TMJ4 Ed Tarpley, RNC Delegate from Louisiana, reacts to news of shots fired at former President Trump at Milwaukee's airport.

“It is a shocking event that someone would attempt an assassination of President Trump,” said Ed Tarpley, RNC Delegate from Louisiana. “Looking at his ear, his bloody ear. A fraction of an inch closer, he would have died. And All you can conclude is the hand of God saved him.”

TMJ4 Jamie Lujan, a Republican from Texas, says he will be attending the RNC.

“As we were landing my phone just started going off with all sort of notification,” said Jamie Lujan who said he will be attending the RNC. “I immediately got sad for the guy. What is happening in our country is a downright shame.”

All these people told me they were on their way to hotels around Milwaukee to get ready for the Republican National Convention where Thursday they will see former President Trump accept the party’s nomination.

None of them were worried about their own safety attending any of the events. In fact, the delegate I spoke to says he believes her will be the safest place because of all the RNC security.

“We are here to represent the Republicans from the state of Louisiana. We have a job to do. We have to nominate President Trump,” said Tarpley.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error