Racine Co. veterans outreach group receives donated SUV after vandalism

UNION GROVE, Wis. — A Racine County veterans organization that helps furnish apartments for veterans received much-needed relief this week after vehicle troubles left them struggling to serve their community.

Ground Zero Veterans Outreach in Union Grove welcomed a new SUV on Friday, donated anonymously through connections made by the first veteran the organization ever helped. The donation comes after a particularly challenging year for the nonprofit's transportation needs.

"I was so excited. It's been up and down with our vehicle situation," said Crissy Luxem, founder of Ground Zero Veterans Outreach.

Ground Zero Veterans Outreach Damage done to the truck

The organization's troubles began in December of 2024 when their main truck used for moving furniture was totaled. The situation worsened in September when a vandal smashed the windows and exterior of one of their remaining trucks, causing thousands of dollars' worth of damage. A 62-year-old man was arrested and charged with criminal damage to property.

Ground Zero Veterans Outreach Damage done to the vehicle

Then, last week, their other truck broke down.

GZVO already operates on donations and limited funds, so every donation is essential, according to Luxem.

Mike Beiermeister Crissy Luxem, Founder, Ground Zero Veterans Outreach

For two weeks, the organization depended entirely on volunteers to continue their mission of helping veterans furnish their apartments and providing transportation to medical appointments and work.

"Vehicles are extremely important out here," said Jeff Bender, an Army veteran who was the first person the organization helped.

Bender, who still benefits from the organization's services, used his connections to help secure the donated SUV. He understands firsthand how crucial transportation is for veterans in the area.

"People have appointments, medical appointments, psychiatry appointments. I mean, there's all kinds of things. And if you're out here without a vehicle, it's pretty difficult trying to get around," Bender said.

Mike Beiermeister Jeff Bender, Army Veteran

The timing proved critical, as Ground Zero Veterans Outreach had two veteran moves scheduled for early next week. While someone has already volunteered to help repair their broken-down truck, the immediate need for transportation made the donated SUV essential for continuing their services.

As part of his final wish, Air Force veteran Dennis Adamczyk, who served two tours in Vietnam, donated his truck and belongings to the organization. Luxem plans to sell it to help pay for repairs to its other truck.

Ground Zero Veterans Outreach serves veterans by helping them furnish their apartments, but their mission extends beyond moving furniture. The organization also provides rides to doctor's appointments and transportation to and from work for veterans who need assistance.

