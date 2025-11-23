Madison police: Morgan Geyser, sentenced for Slender Man stabbing, missing after cutting off GPS monitor

MADISON — The Madison Police Department says its officers are searching for Morgan Geyser, one of the two sentenced in the 2014 Slender Man stabbing in Waukesha, who is missing after removing her GPS tracker.

According to a Facebook post from the department, Geyser cut off her Wisconsin Department of Corrections monitoring bracelet and left a group home on Saturday night.

Madison PD says Morgan Geyser was last seen in the area of Kroncke Drive around 8:00 p.m. on Nov. 22 with an adult acquaintance.

Police do not know her whereabouts as of the morning of Sunday, Nov. 23 Madison PD adds it was notified of her disappearance that Sunday morning.

If you see Geyser, the department asks you to call 911.

