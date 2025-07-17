Woman convicted in Slender Man stabbing returns to court for review hearing

WAUKESHA — Morgan Geyser, one of two women convicted in the 2014 “Slender Man” stabbing case, is scheduled to appear in a Waukesha County court Thursday for a review hearing.

Geyser and Anissa Weier were both 12 years old when they lured their friend, Payton Leutner, to the woods, where Geyser stabbed her 19 times, nearly killing her.

The girls claimed they committed the act to please the fictional character Slender Man.

Both Geyser and Weier were found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect and were committed to mental institutions. While Weier was released in 2021, Geyser has remained at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute after her conditional release to a group home was delayed multiple times.

Her attorney, Tony Cotton, has argued that Geyser needs to be involved in the community and needs to “move on with her life.”

Geyser’s review hearing is set for 8:30 a.m.

