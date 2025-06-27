Union Grove woman creates emergency housing for veterans on the brink of homelessness

UNION GROVE — Air Force veteran Steven Leis was just one day away from being homeless when he found a lifeline through a local woman's veteran support program in Union Grove.

"I was on my last day at the hotel and basically had nowhere to go. Was calling around to shelters, various veterans outreach places. She was the only one willing to help me out that day," Leis said.

On that last day in the hotel, Leis said he called 10 to 15 different organizations. None could help him.

"You know, just basically ran out of funds, and that's where Crissy stepped in and pretty much saved my life," he added.

Crissy Luxem, founder of Ground Zero Veterans Operation, has transformed a farm home into emergency housing for veterans who are at risk of living on the street.

"A lot of them fall through the cracks, and I noticed a big need for veterans," Luxem said.

The home can accommodate up to three veterans at a time, providing not just shelter but also a supportive environment.

"And when I got here, Crissy allowed me to keep my (cat) for emotional support," Leis said.

While staying at the property, veterans contribute by working in the garden, maintaining the grounds, and caring for peacocks that serve as emotional support animals.

Luxem's commitment goes beyond just providing housing. She assesses each veteran's individual needs and helps them find permanent housing solutions.

Her dedication to the cause knows no bounds. Luxem sold her own home and now lives upstairs in the same building with the veterans she helps. The operation primarily runs on sales from the thrift store she operates and donations, but when funding falls short, she covers expenses herself.

"I just sold my house, so at the end of the month, if we don't make it, I pay it," Luxem said.

She has even used most of her 401(k) to keep the operation running, but feels the sacrifice is worthwhile.

"It's just my passion. I get it from my mom," Luxem said.

Army veteran Seth Syverson is another beneficiary of Luxem's generosity.

"Through getting a home, food — she's brought me food over the time of knowing her, and helping me with furniture and just helping me with my living situation," Syverson said.

Now, he is giving back. Syverson works with Luxem to help other veterans struggling to find housing or who have difficulty transitioning from military life to civilian life.

"When you help someone, when you see that big smile on their face that brings joy into my life and that brings me my smile," Syverson said.

For Leis, Luxem's intervention came at a critical moment, providing stability when he needed it most.

This story was reported on-air by James Groh and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

