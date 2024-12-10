'It’s kind of our life support': Union Grove nonprofit serving veterans in need of vehicle after SUV totaled

UNION GROVE — A nonprofit organization serving veterans is in limbo after its main vehicle was totaled last Friday.

Christine Luxem is the founder of Ground Zero Veterans Outreach Inc. She created the organization in 2022 to help veterans who are struggling. Since its inception, Ground Zero has assisted hundreds of veterans in various ways.

“A lot of them come from the homeless shelter, and they have nothing—not even spoons or silverware, just the clothes on their backs,” Luxem said.

The thrift store she operates features a variety of items for shoppers and for veterans in need.

She depends on her vehicle to haul trailers filled with furniture or other items, either to sell or to furnish apartments for veterans who are just moving in and working to start a new life.

The vehicle was also used for various tasks that assisted veterans, such as dropping off prescriptions or getting them to appointments.

“It’s kind of our life support,” Luxem said about her vehicle.

That all changed last Friday evening, just after 5 p.m.

“We were going to deliver some blankets, heaters, and food, and the alternator died, so I called a friend,” Luxem said.

Her friend helped her move the GMC Acadia to the side of the road. She went home to call AAA and await a tow.

While she was gone, a truck slammed into her SUV, totaling it.

“I’m still in shock,” Luxem said. “I’m still in shock because that truck was like my baby.”

The driver of the truck was not injured and was cited for inattentive driving, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

Now, the organization is without a vehicle capable of towing, and this is undermining its ability to provide aid.

The other vehicles they own right now need repairs and are unable to haul large items.

A veteran in Racine was supposed to receive furniture this past Saturday, but that didn’t happen.

Mark Donohoe is a veteran and volunteer at Ground Zero. He is a jack of all trades, helping with repairs, moving veterans, and everything in between.

“It just puts us at a stop right now for picking up veterans or moving furniture,” Donohoe said.

He has also been using the GMC Acadia to transport materials for fixing up a barn where veterans can find peace of mind.

Thomas Stemple is another veteran who found the organization during a time of need.

He now serves as a messenger and recognizes that the needs of veterans are high right now, especially during the holidays.

“How big is the need?” asked TMJ4’s Mike Beiermeister.

“On a scale of 1 to 10, I’d say a 12, maybe 15.”

This is why these veterans are trying to help Luxem, the person who has assisted them so much, even if it’s only temporary.

As Christine waits for insurance, the organization is looking for a vehicle that can tow trailers in the meantime.

For now, they’re asking for prayers and any help possible.

“Things will be all right in the end, and if they’re not all right, then it’s not the end,” Stemple said.

If you would like to help, you can contact Ground Zero Veterans Outreach Inc. by clicking here: https://www.gzvo.org/home.

The Veterans Center and thrift store are located at 1011 Main St., Union Grove, WI 53182.

The organization serves veterans in Southeastern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois.



