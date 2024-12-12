Couple loans van to Union Grove nonprofit serving veterans after seeing TMJ4 story

UNION GROVE — A nonprofit serving veterans is back on the move.

Ground Zero Veterans Outreach Inc. lost its main vehicle last Friday when a truck crashed into it.

Paul and Sue saw our story Monday night and reached out to Christine Luxem to see how they could help.

“They were down here by 11 a.m. the next morning, and we were back up and ready to roll,” Luxem said.

The couple loaned the organization a van while insurance is sorted out.

“It’s been a relief,” Luxem said. “As you can see, today we’re going to be bringing some furniture to a vet in need.”

Others also called the nonprofit to offer help in repairing the two other vehicles that are out of commission.

TMJ4 rode along with Luxem on Wednesday to see the work they do.

The first stop was to a new space Ground Zero is working on for those who have served.

“It’s going to have a place where we can hold meetings, like PTSD meetings and AA meetings,” Luxem said. “It's going to have an art room, our office, a big conference room, and it will be emergency housing.”

The van will be used to haul furniture and begin the move-in process.

After that, they visited Thomas Stemple, who was once homeless. Ground Zero Veterans Outreach stepped in and helped turn his life around.

“Just about all the stuff you see around here came from them, and it wouldn’t be possible if they weren’t around,” Stemple said.

On Wednesday, the Air Force veteran received two chairs to help furnish his home.

“They helped me, and I couldn’t even begin to make an excuse as to why I wouldn’t want to give back,” Stemple said.

He now volunteers his time with the organization and encourages others to help out.

Ground Zero Veterans Outreach serves veterans in southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

