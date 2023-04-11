Outdoor dining, custard, and games: 3 fun things to do in Milwaukee as the weather warms up

MILWAUKEE — With the warming temperatures, winter is being retired, and it means it's time to get outside and soak in some vitamin D. Here is a list of three things you should do to make the most of this warm weather.

Disc Golf

One of my favorite laid-back activities to do when it gets warmer is disc golf. Dineen Park is open all year round. However, soon there will be tons more courses across Milwaukee Countyopen for fans of disc golf. Other courses around Milwaukee include Estabrook, Brown Deer, Dretzka, Madison, and Root River. Estabrook is my personal favorite. Yes, I know it's short, but that's my home course.

Custard

Get yourself some custard to cool off.

“There’s more people sitting outside now, but we also had people sitting outside when it was 45 degrees," the head manager at Kopp's Frozen Custard, Scott Borkin, said.

Good point. Many Wisconsinites don't care what the weather is. They will eat custard in a blizzard. But, a cup of custard is so much more refreshing on a warm or hot day.

“There’s nothing better in Milwaukee than to get some frozen custard," Borkin said.

Some other delicious options include Leon's, Kitt's, Gilles, and so many more. We could keep naming good places to get custard until the cows come home because you really can't go wrong with any custard spot.

Waterfront Dining

Get outside and enjoy a meal with friends and family. There are tons of delicious restaurants in Milwaukee that have lake or riverfront views.

Some of those restaurants include Blue Bat Kitchen and Tequiliaria, Riverfront Pizzeria Bar and Grill, Bridgewater Modern Grill, Harbor House, Barnacle Bud's, Milwaukee Sail Loft, Boone & Crockett, Screaming Tuna, Lakefront Brewery, and many more.

"Oh man, we’ve been working all winter for this time," Rik Acken, the general manager of the Bridgewater Modern Grill, said.

The Bridgewater just opened in October. This will be its first taste of patio dining season.

"All winter long, we’ve been hearing we can’t wait till summer. We can't wait for the patio to start. We can’t wait to get here in the summer, so we're really looking forward to it," he said.

