Gilles Frozen Custard unable to stock iconic jimmies due to supply chain issues

MILWAUKEE — The custard is still fresh at Gilles Frozen Custard over on Bluemound Road in Milwaukee, even decades after it opened in 1938.

But one thing is now different - the jimmies are out of stock!

Gilles said they are unable to stock their jimmies (chocolate sprinkles) until their supplier is able to get them again.

"Sadly, like every business, Gilles is currently unable to get some of our usual products from our suppliers - including our famous jimmies," the iconic custard stand announced on Facebook. "We will put them back on the menu - and our sundaes! - as soon as possible."

