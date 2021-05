MILWAUKEE — Leon's Frozen Custard, the classic frozen custard drive-in in Milwaukee, announced Friday that the new flavor they are adding into the rotation is Blue Moon.

Leon's announced on social media that Blue Moon will be the flavor of the day on May 21, and will always be available in pints and half gallons.

The drive-in also announced that they are increasing the number of pint winners.

