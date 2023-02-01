Lakefront Brewery switches to all cans in 2023

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Lakefront Brewery is switching from bottles to cans in 2023 in an effort to reduce its carbon footprint and be more economical.

The brewery has been bottling its beers for the past 35 years, but it's now installing a canning line. In a news release, the Brewery said it wishes it could both bottle and can its beer but due to limited space, they are sticking with the more eco-friendly option of cans.

“We wish we had the room for both canning and bottling,” said Lakefront President, Russ Klisch. “But in our historic brewery building, space is very limited. And considering all the benefits, all cans were, by far, the way to go.”

According to Lakefront Brewery, cans cut down on material costs, boost shipping efficiency, eliminate degradation from light and oxygen, they chill faster, and cardboard usage is lower with cans.

An added bonus: the canning line is made locally. The brewery said the canning machine is made by KHS in Waukesha, the labeler is made by Krones in Franklin, and the conveyor system is made by Arrowhead Conveyor Corporation in Oshkosh.

Lakefront made sure to emphasize in its news release that what's inside the cans is not changing, and graphics and logos will be similar.

The canning line is expected to begin operation later this month. Bottled beer will be available through the spring.

