Owner of Blue Bat to open restaurant in old Wahlburgers Third Ward location

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Milwaukee's Third Ward is getting a new restaurant after Wahlburgers closed its doors earlier this year.

Benson's Restaurant Group, which currently operates Onesto, Smoke Shack, and Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria in the Third Ward, purchased the former Wahlburgers and plans to open another restaurant.

The name and concept of the new restaurant are to be announced at a later date. However, a press release from Benson's said the new space will be 3,460 square feet with both indoor and outdoor dining.

“We’re looking forward to sharing more details soon about the concept and menu, but as with all of our restaurants, you can expect delicious food, craft drinks, and an atmosphere unique to the area," said David Marcus, CEO of Benson’s Restaurant Group.

Benson's will be working with RINKA and ADK Design on the architecture and design of the new restaurant.

