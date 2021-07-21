Kopp's Bucks championship flavored custard, Cream City Champs

In honor of the Bucks winning the NBA Finals, Kopp's Frozen Custard has created a new limited edition custard flavor to honor the team. It's called Cream City Champs.

It will only be available on July 22, so you better act fast. Grab some custard and then head down to the parade perhaps?

Kopp's has three locations: 5373 N Port Washington Rd, Glendale; 7631 W Layton Ave, Greenfield; and 18880 W Blue Mound Rd, Brookfield.

The Bucks won its first championship in 50 years. Is there any better way to celebrate the Bucks than eating some custard, watching the parade, and drinking a Wisconsin-made drink? Yes, there actually is. Add curds to that meal. That is the complete experience.

