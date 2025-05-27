Jury selection to begin in trial of man charged in death of Sade Robinson

MILWAUKEE — The trial for Maxwell Anderson, accused of killing and dismembering 19-year-old Sade Robinson, will begin Tuesday with jury selection.

Anderson is accused of killing Robinson in April of last year after a first date. Her burned out car was found the next day.

Shortly after, her leg washed ashore at Warnimont Park, and in the weeks to follow, additional remains were found as far away as Waukegan, Illinois. Some are still missing.

According to court documents, investigators linked Anderson to the 19-year-old's death using cell phone data, surveillance video, and DNA evidence.

Anderson pleaded not guilty. A jury trial was originally scheduled to begin in December; however, an extension was granted after the defense argued they needed more time for a forensic expert to recover data from Anderson's phone.

During Anderson's trial, more than 250 witnesses could be called, and jury selection alone may take several days.

