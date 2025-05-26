Friends and family of Sade Robinson stand united for justice ahead of trial

MILWAUKEE — More than a year after the death of 19-year-old Sade Robinson, the man accused of her murder, Maxwell Anderson, will stand trial this week in Milwaukee County.

Robinson, a criminal justice student at Milwaukee Area Technical College, vanished in April 2024 after going on a first date.

One day later, her partially burned car was discovered on the city’s north side.

Shortly after, her leg washed ashore at Warnimont Park, and in the weeks to follow, additional remains were found as far away as Waukegan, Illinois.

Some are still missing.

“There are questions—like where are the rest of her body parts?” said Chandi LeSure, founder of Sade’s Voice, a foundation created in Robinson’s honor. “Her mother is still missing her head.”

LeSure was among the first to search for Robinson last April and has remained a central figure in efforts to keep her memory alive. She is now serving on the board of Sade’s Voice, a nonprofit supporting missing persons and victims of crime.

“I couldn’t sit by and not do anything when I could,” she said. “I have kids her age. This has become personal.”

Robinson worked at Pizza Shuttle and was nearing graduation when her life was cut short. She was known as a dependable friend, a loving sister, and someone committed to bettering her community.

“She was innocent in every sense,” said LeSure. “She embodied excellence—her jobs, her education, had her own place, a great big sister. She would do anything for anybody.”

Prosecutors say Anderson killed and dismembered Robinson after their date. During his trial, more than 250 witnesses could be called, and jury selection alone may take several days.

“This has been a rollercoaster of emotions,” LeSure said. “We’re all focused on getting justice for Sade with this trial, but really—no justice that a court of law can give will ever equal what was taken. Give him life, and it still won’t equal the damage he caused.”

The high-profile case has drawn national attention and renewed conversations around violence against women—particularly Black women and girls.

LeSure hopes the trial will spark broader awareness. Sade’s Voice plans to launch self-defense classes and other initiatives after the trial concludes.

“We want to help keep Sade’s voice alive—and the things she stood for,” she said.

For now, she urges the public to stay vigilant and engaged.

“Be careful,” she said. “Be careful who you go out with. Be careful who you have children with.”

Jury selection begins Tuesday, May 27. The trial is expected to last at least two weeks.

Ahead of proceedings, Robinson’s family and friends are asking the community to continue placing flowers outside Pizza Shuttle in her honor.

“I’ll be there every day,” LeSure said. “Waiting. Praying. And standing for Sade.”

