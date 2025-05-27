Local attorney outlines challenges as jury selection begins in trial of Maxwell Anderson

MILWAUKEE — More than a year after a Milwaukee woman was killed and dismembered, the trial for the man accused of the gruesome crime will officially begin Tuesday with jury selection.

Defense attorney Anthony Cotton, left, talks with his client Maxwell Anderson, center, in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Also joining them as part of Anderson's defense is Jason Findling, right. Anderson is charged with first-degree intentinal homicide, mutilation of a corpse, and arson in the death of Sade Carleena Robinson. Circuit Court Judge Laura Crivello is presiding over the trial that is expected to take close to two weeks.

Maxwell Anderson is charged with killing 19-year-old Sade Robinson after a first date. Anderson is facing charges that include first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson.

Timeline of Events

Sade was last seen on April 1, 2024. Then, on April 2, authorities found the first of several remains belonging to Robinson—a severed leg in Warnimont Park, 11 miles away.

Family members say Robinson's car was found burned near 30th and Lisbon on Milwaukee’s north side.

Arlinda Garza Arlinda Garza and her sisters found this blanket belonging to Sade Robinson near 30th and Walnut Saturday afternoon.

Two days later, on April 4, Anderson was taken into custody as a person of interest related to the severed leg found in Cudahy. On April 12, Anderson was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson.

Prosecutors allege that he killed Robinson following a first date. That same day, law enforcement officially declared Robinson dead. Six days later, on the morning of April 18, someone walking along the beach on Lake Michigan in South Milwaukee found Robinson’s torso and arm.

On April 22, Anderson was back in a Milwaukee County courtroom, where he entered a plea of not guilty to intentional homicide, mutilation and arson, and waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

A month later, another one of Robinson’s body parts was found—this time on a beach in Waukegan, Illinois. In June 2024, Robinson’s family filed a civil lawsuit against Anderson, asking for damages as well as all proceeds from the sale of his home.

Anderson’s trial was originally set to start last December, but a week ago—before it could begin—the trial was delayed so Anderson’s defense team could have an expert review data from Anderson’s phone, which he claims contains an alibi.

Attorney Jillian Scheidegger, who will be on TMJ4 News throughout the trial coverage, explained the jury selection process that began Tuesday.

Jury Summons and Anticipated Turnout

“Probably about a month or so ago, potential jurors from Milwaukee County would have been sent a summons in the mail. They didn’t know what they were being called in for in terms of jury duty. They’re all going to report in today. I expect there will likely be a much larger jury pool than we typically see for the average criminal or even civil case,” Scheidegger said.



Addressing Pretrial Publicity

Scheidegger explained that one of the main focuses during jury selection will be navigating the extensive media coverage the case has received.

“I think the focus certainly is going to be the pretrial publicity coverage—trying to find jurors who live in Milwaukee County who haven’t heard a ton about this case so far,” she said. “Or at least if they have, have they formed an opinion or brought to court any biases that they may have?”



Change of Venue Considered Unlikely

When asked whether the publicity might justify a change of venue, Scheidegger said that option is no longer on the table. “I think at this point in the case, no, it would be too late to do something like that. I think the reality is statewide—even nationwide—the coverage has been pretty widespread on this case. So I think for both parties at this point, they’re going to have to kind of embrace the fact that this publicity is out there,” she said.



Timeline for Jury Selection

Scheidegger noted that jury selection might run into a second day, but she doesn’t foresee a drawn-out process. “I would think it wouldn’t be shocking for it to go into a second day. You know, in Wisconsin—here—out of state, these cases that take weeks for jury selection, I don’t anticipate it being something like that.”

Key Evidence Expected at Trial

Scheidegger also pointed to the trial’s reliance on technical and testimonial evidence.

“We think as a whole, we know a lot about this case, but I also think there’s a lot of information that we’re going to hear for the first time in court. So I think you’re going to hear a lot of electronic evidence. I think you’re going to hear from various experts, and certainly all of these kind of bystander witnesses.”

