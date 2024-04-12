Severed leg investigation: Maxwell Anderson charged with homicide, mutilating a corpse

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — Maxwell Anderson, the person of interest in the investigation into a severed leg, has been formally charged.

Anderson has been in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail since Thursday, April 4th.

He's facing the following charges:



First degree intentional homicide

Mutilating a corpse

Arson of property other than a building

All of these charges are related to the disappearance and now confirmed death of Sade C. Robinson, a 19-year-old Milwaukee woman who has been missing since Monday, April 1st.

A criminal complaint filed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office shows the leg found in Warnimont Park "appeared to be a black female." Investigators said the leg appeared to have been sawed off. DNA analysis indicates the leg belonged to Robinson, according to court documents.

Documents indicate Robinson and Anderson had some sort of relationship. Documents detail the two of them went on a date on April 1st.

Text messages between Robinson and Anderson show they planned to meet up at Twisted Fisherman, a seafood restaurant in Milwaukee.

Security camera footage shows them leaving the restaurant together just before 6:30 p.m.

On April 2nd, Robinson's mother was tracking her daughter's phone location through the Life360 app, according to court documents. The device had traveled from the area around Anderson's home, to 40th and Oklahoma and later all the way to S. Sheridan Drive before the battery died.

When investigators searched Anderson's home, they said they found blood on bedding in one of the bedrooms and on the walls leading to the basement.

Investigators continued searching in the area where Robinson's burnt car had been found, near 31st and Galena. They say they found a foot near the train tracks there as well as a "piece of what appeared to be human flesh." They appeared to "come from the same individual," according to investigators.

Court documents show Anderson was also captured on Milwaukee County Transist System security footage walking away from Robinson's burning car. Witnesses told investigators about having seen Anderson throw a lighter into the driver's door window. Investigators say the clothing Robinson was wearing on April 1st were in the trunk of her car.

The arson charge states Anderson "by means of fire, did intentionally damage the property... of Sade C. Robinson." Robinson was reported missing on April 1st. Her burned car was found near 30th and Lisbon the next day.

