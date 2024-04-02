Watch Now
Human leg found at Warnimont Park in Cudahy, sheriff's office says

TMJ4 News<br/>
Cudahy incident
Posted at 6:54 PM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 19:54:13-04

CUDAHY, Wisconsin — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation after a human leg was discovered at Warnimont Park on Tuesday, April 2.

According to the MCSO, the leg was found near the water, east of Warnimont Golf Course by a pump house. Cudahy Police were initially notified and then notified the Sheriff's Office.

TMJ4 has a crew on-scene working to learn more information.

