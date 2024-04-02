Human leg found at Warnimont Park in Cudahy, sheriff's office says

CUDAHY, Wisconsin — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation after a human leg was discovered at Warnimont Park on Tuesday, April 2.

TMJ4 News

According to the MCSO, the leg was found near the water, east of Warnimont Golf Course by a pump house. Cudahy Police were initially notified and then notified the Sheriff's Office.

TMJ4 has a crew on-scene working to learn more information.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip