Torso, arm believed to belong to Sade Robinson found along Lake Michigan

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's office has announced the discovery of more human remains.

They say someone walking the beach along Lake Michigan found a torso and an arm just before 7:30 Thursday morning, and they are believed to be that of Sade Robinson. MCSO investigators believe the 19-year-old was murdered by Maxwell Anderson, 33, around April 2nd.

Anderson has been charged with first degree homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson of property other than a vehicle — he's accused of burning Robinson's car.

He was arrested April 4, two days after the leg was found by a passersby down a bluff at Warnimont Park in Cudahy. The leg had been severed just below the hip.

The torso and arm found Thursday morning were spotted near 3305 Marina Road along a remote stretch of tree-lined beach on Lake Michigan. Investigators say they were nearly a quarter mile from an apartment complex.

MCSO says a "previously contracted" sonar detection boat is scheduled to search Lake Michigan for more remains and additional evidence on Friday, April 19th.

In a press release, MCSO leaders said, "our thoughts and prayers and the full support of this agency remain with Robinson's family and loved ones, as they grieve and process her tragic loss."

Anderson's family also released a statement Thursday before the discovery saying, in part, "To Sade’s mother and father, words cannot express our sorrow for the incomprehensible pain and grief you are going through. We join the entire community in celebrating Sade’s life."

Anderson is due back in court Monday, April 22nd.

