'We are shocked and devastated': Maxwell Anderson's family releases statement on Sade Robinson homicide

MILWAUKEE — The family of homicide suspect Maxwell Anderson released a statement to the media Thursday morning expressing their "sympathy and heartfelt condolences" to the family and loved ones of Sade Robinson.

“On behalf of myself and my family, I would like to express our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Sade Robinson. We are shocked and devastated by her senseless death."

"To Sade’s mother and father, words cannot express our sorrow for the incomprehensible pain and grief you are going through. We join the entire community in celebrating Sade’s life," the statement reads.

Watch: Community rallies behind family of 19-year-old Sade Robinson:

Community rallies behind family of 19-year-old Sade Robinson

Maxwell Anderson, 33, was charged on April 12 in the slaying of Sade Robinson, 19, whose leg was found on the beach of Warnimont Park in Cudahy.

Anderson is jailed on first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson charges in the death of Robinson, according to a criminal complaint filed in Milwaukee County circuit court.

Anderson was arrested April 4, two days after the leg was found by a passersby down a bluff at Warnimont Park. The leg had been severed just below the hip.

Watch: Deputies revisit Maxwell Anderson's home, former police chief weighs in:

Deputies revisit Maxwell Anderson's home, former police chief weighs in

Robinson had been reported missing April 2 by a friend. An employee of the building where Robinson lived told police that Robinson was excited about a date she had planned for April 1, according to the complaint.

Surveillance video from a restaurant showed Robinson and Anderson sitting together at the bar on the evening of April 1. Her burned car was found the next morning.

Additional human remains were found April 5 and April 6.

“At this point in time, we don't believe there are any other victims out there,” Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball told reporters last week.

Anderson was ordered held on a $5 million bond. A preliminary examination was set for April 22.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip