Sade Robinson's family files wrongful death civil suit against Maxwell Anderson

Posted at 7:10 PM, Jun 03, 2024

MILWAUKEE — The family of Sade Robinson is now suing Maxwell Anderson, the man charged in her murder and dismemberment.

Anderson is accused of killing Sade Robinson in early April and spreading her remains around the county.

In a new civil lawsuit, Sade's family is asking for damages for wrongful death and emotional distress, as well as proceeds from the recent sale of his home.

Anderson has pleaded not guilty.

He is being held in jail on a $5 million bond.

