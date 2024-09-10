HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY: Family, friends come together to remember Milwaukee woman killed in 2023 crash

MILWAUKEE — Family and friends came together on Monday evening to remember a Milwaukee woman killed in a crash last November.

Ebony Johnson would’ve been 29 years old.

“I would describe her as caring,” said Neveah Johnson, Ebony’s cousin. “She was very caring. She was very sweet.“

She, along with her cousin, Bobbie Dyson, and friend, Lashonda Jackson, were driving home from a concert and a night out when they were killed by driver, Everton Stewart, who ran a red light.

It happened just after 2 a.m. on November 3rd near the intersection of W. Florist Ave. and N. Sherman Blvd.

The criminal complaint showed that Stewart's blood was obtained within three hours of the crash and the alcohol concentration was 0.157, nearly twice the legal limit. Stewart was also driving with a revoked license after not paying a fine for an OWI in 2018.

Family, friends come together to remember Milwaukee woman killed in 2023 crash

Family, friends come together to remember Milwaukee woman killed in 2023 crash

In May, he was found guilty on all charges relating to the crash and sentenced to 36 years with parole.

“I really love and miss her. I really do a lot.,” said Neveah.

Deshon Henning was also Ebony’s cousin. He told TMJ4 News she was his favorite cousin and an amazing mother to her son, Donte.

“Just her as a mother, she was very passionate about being a mother. She loved her son. She just loved her family, period,” said Henning.

Henning reflected on all of the times they had together growing up. While he taught her some dancing skills, she also taught him quite a bit.

“You have to be strong,” said Henning. “Being my cousin and my big cousin, that was something that she taught me, though, is to be strong. You've got to keep your head up.“

Strength he and others will now need as they continue to honor her memory going forward.

“I love you,” said Henning about his dear cousin, Ebony.

