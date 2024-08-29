Milwaukee Co. passes law to curb reckless driving, victims' families react

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Thursday morning, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley announced a new law to curb reckless driving.

Vision Zero is an initiative to eliminate reckless driving deaths and injuries by 2037. Over the next 13 years, the 19 municipalities that make up Milwaukee County will work to improve driving by implementing traffic-calming measures.

Measures like bump-outs, narrowed streets, and protected bike lanes are things Crowley said will save lives.

Kim Giles and Tammy Goodman are very familiar with reckless driving as it continues to plague the city.

Giles' niece and Goodman's daughter were killed last November by a drunk driver who ran a red light.

"I remember it just like it was yesterday, you know, and then I just play the recording over and over again in my head of the nurse calling my phone," Giles said.

Giles raised Ebony Johnson. She wasn't just her niece but one of her own.

"Ever since she has been gone, a big part of my heart has been gone," Giles added.

Johnson, her cousin Bobbie Dyson (Goodman's daughter), and their friend were killed at Sherman and Florist last year.

"It has affected me in so many ways that I never thought. As we all know, a parent shouldn't have to bury their child, but to bury my child in such a horrific accident, to me, it felt like she was murdered," Goodman explained.

When TMJ4 first talked to Giles and Goodman the day Johnson and Dyson were killed, they both mentioned reckless driving.

So, we went back to talk with them Thursday as new laws and initiatives go into place to try to stop dangerous drivers.

"I haven't seen anything, to tell you the truth, that they have done to make it better. Maybe your first offense should be your last offense because they're not paying attention to the laws, period," Giles said.

"I don't think people should have to keep going through what I've been going through since November over and over again," she continued.

"I just think that that's not gonna help with the reckless driving. What's going to help with this reckless driving is making these people responsible for their actions," Goodman added.

For these two women, it's accountability and action, not traffic-calming measures.

"Knowing that you’re causing somebody so much pain and families so much pain. When you get behind that wheel, make a choice, and your choice is to slow down and take your time and think about what you're doing," Giles said.

Since 2022, Milwaukee County has increased funding from both the state and federal governments to increase safety and stop reckless driving.

Now, county leaders will start identifying "corridors of concern" across all 19 municipalities and work with city leaders to implement calming measures.

This all relies on a grant from the government, which we won't see until at least next year. However, the county is hoping to get up to $20 million for Vision Zero.

