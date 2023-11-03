Family remembers two cousins who were hit and killed by a reckless driver Friday

MILWAUKEE — Early Friday morning, 28-year-old Ebony Johnson, 28-year-old Bobbie Dyson, and 31-year-old Lashonda Jackson were driving home from a concert and a night out.

Close to home, another car ran a red light, hitting and killing all three of the women in the other car. The driver of that other car has been arrested.

It was supposed to be a night of fun, three friends enjoying a concert and a night out together. However now, three families are grieving and in disbelief after their loved ones were killed by yet another reckless driver.

"She was fun, she was energetic, she loved everybody. She just opened up her heart to everybody," Kim Giles said.

Giles is Johnson's aunt. She raised her after Johnson's mother passed away about 16 years ago.

Submitted Ebony S. Johnson



Submitted Bobbie Latasha Nicole Dyson.



Submitted Lashonda Jackson



"She made me very proud, she always kept a good job, always been very independent," Tammy Goodman said.

Goodman's Dyson's mother. She and Giles said Dyson and Johnson were thick as thieves and cousins by blood.

"They was just always, always been so close. Even before my baby moved back here, anytime she would visit she would make sure she saw Ebony," Goodman said.

Johnson and Dyson were at a concert together Thursday night. Early Friday morning, their families got the call no one ever expects.

"I feel like she got stolen from us, she was stolen from us. Plain and simple, she was stolen from us," Giles said.

"I'll never see my daughter again. The next time I see her, I'll be looking at her in a casket. I can't get that image out of my head," Goodman explained.

It's a story this family told TMJ4 they've heard time and time again. However this time, it hits close to home.

"Enough is enough. Too many people are dying from these drivers out here that just don't care. Because if they cared, they would take their time. It's just senseless. Now you have three more families that's grieving and having to bury their loved ones because of this senseless and reckless driving," Giles added.

Family said they believe Milwaukee drivers are out of control. They're calling on Mayor Johnson and other lawmakers to step up and change laws to actually stop reckless driving.

Dyson leaves behind her siblings and her parents. Johnson leaves behind her 4-year-old son.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip