3 killed in car crash at Sherman and Florist, police say

MILWAUKEE — Three people are dead after an early-morning car crash in Milwaukee, police say.

It happened just after 2:00 a.m. Friday in the 4300 block of W. Florist Ave., near N. Sherman Blvd. Police say the driver of a white Nissan collided with a gray Toyota, resulting in the deaths of all three people within the Nissan.

A 28-year-old driver and 31-year-old and 28-year-old passengers were killed in the Nissan.

The 23-year-old driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Both drivers were taken into custody at the time of the crash, but the driver of the Nissan later died at the hospital.

Charges in this case are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office, according to a news release from police.

