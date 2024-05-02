Guilty verdict in car crash that killed three women in Milwaukee in November

The man accused of killing three women in a hit-and-run crash has been found guilty.

That crash was in November of 2023 near Sherman and Florist in Milwaukee. Ebony Johnson, 28, Lashonda Jackson, 31, and Bobbie Latasha Nicole Dyson, 28, were all killed.

Everton Stewart, 23, was charged in the crash and a jury found him guilty on all charges including:



three counts of Hit and Run involving death to a person,

three counts of operating a vehicle with a revoked license resulting in death, and,

one count of disorderly conduct while using a dangerous weapons.

At the time of the crash, police say Stewart was speeding and drove through a red light while intoxicated. According to the criminal complaint, he had been drinking all day. Just minutes before the crash, police had been called about Stewart screaming at a woman and threatening others with a knife.

When police arrived to the scene of the crash, they say they found a second car nearby with Stewart's passport inside. Witnesses reported seeing him run away from the scene. Officers later found him at home, in bed, with a bloody face and knee.

The hit and run charges carry a sentence of up to $100,000 fine, 25 years imprisonment or both. The operating with a revoked license charge carries a sentence of up to $10,000 fine, 6 years imprisonment or both.

Stewart is scheduled for sentencing on June 28th.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip