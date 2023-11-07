Man charged in crash that killed 3 people in Milwaukee near Sherman and Florist

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is facing 12 criminal counts in connection to a crash that killed three people near Sherman and Florist on Nov. 3, 2023.

Authorities say he was speeding and blew a light while intoxicated, crashing into a second car with the three people inside.

23-year-old Everton Stewart was charged with the following:

Homicide by Intox Use of Vehicle (2nd+) Felony C

Homicide by Intox Use of Vehicle (2nd+) Felony C

Homicide by Intox Use of Vehicle (2nd+) Felony C

Homicide by Use of Vehicle w/ PAC (2nd+) Felony C

Homicide by Use of Vehicle w/ PAC (2nd+) Felony C

Homicide by Use of Vehicle w/ PAC (2nd+) Felony C

Hit and Run-Involve Death Felony D

Hit and Run-Involve Death Felony D

Hit and Run-Involve Death Felony D

Knowingly Operating While Revoked (Cause Death) Felony H

Knowingly Operating While Revoked (Cause Death) Felony H

Knowingly Operating While Revoked (Cause Death) Felony H

According to a criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were called to a two-car crash near Florist and Sherman. There they found that the driver of the Nissan had been thrown from the vehicle and was lying on the ground. Two passengers were in the car. A second car, an Avalon, was nearby, but the driver was not.

Police said the driver of that second car had left their passport at the scene of the crash, identifying them as defendant Everton Stewart.

Authorities said the cars had moved hundreds of feet from the area of impact and had 35-foot-long skid marks. Officers believe the driver of the Avalon blew the red while speeding.

The passport led officers to the defendant's home, where they found him in bed. Police said he appeared to be intoxicated. He was arrested.

The complaint states the alcohol concentration in his blood was 0.157, following a blood sample and test.

During a police interview, Stewart said he admitted to driving the Avalon at around 60 miles per hour.

Following the crash, "He said that he got out of his car and did not see anyone in need of help, so he left the area on foot," the complaint states.

Stewart was set to attend his initial appearance on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as 28-year-old Ebony S. Johnson, 31-year-old Lashonda Jackson and 28-year-old Bobbie Latasha Nicole Dyson.

Submitted Lashonda Jackson



Submitted Bobbie Latasha Nicole Dyson.



Submitted Ebony S. Johnson



It happened just after 2:00 a.m. Friday in the 4300 block of W. Florist Ave., near N. Sherman Blvd.

Milwaukee Police said a driver of a Toyota traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on W. Florist Avenue blew the red flashing traffic light and crashed with a white Nissan traveling south on N. Sherman Boulevard.

The impact of the crash caused the Nissan to hit a tree. The impact was so loud, David Cooper, who lives in the house next to the crash site, was woken up out of his sleep.

"I jumped out of bed," said Cooper. "I heard something but I didn't really see anything until I went outside and I saw the cars all crushed up and the police came."

The driver of the Nissan, a 28-year-old, was ejected from the vehicle, police said. The driver was brought to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries and later died.

Two passengers of the Nissan, a 31-year-old and a 28-year-old, died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The driver of the Toyota, a 23-year-old man, got out and ran away. Police said he was later arrested and brought to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

"It's pretty awful," said Cooper. "I don't know but they must have been going really fast."

Cooper said this was not the first crash he's seen from his front door.

"Like I said, they drive so crazy they hit me in the same spot about 10 years ago," said Cooper. "They hit me right here and that's my bedroom right there."

Cooper said just Thursday he finished repairs to the front of his home from the last crash but now debris from another line the side of his home.

"I feel like I need to get off this corner actually," said Cooper. "They need to do something about this traffic really, they need to do something about this whole street really. You know people fly by this, they really need to do something about this corner."

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days, according to MPD.

According to the ME's narrative report, "The driver was ejected from the Nissan Sentra and transported to Froedtert. The other two occupants of the Nissan Sentra died on scene. The driver of unit one was in custody and receiving treatment at an area hospital."

MPD statement:

Milwaukee Police are investigating a triple fatal crash that occurred on Friday, November 3, 2023, at approximately 2:14 a.m., on W. Florist Avenue and N. Sherman Boulevard. A Toyota traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on W. Florist Avenue disregarded the red flashing traffic light and collided with a white Nissan that was traveling south on N. Sherman Boulevard. The impact of the collision caused the Nissan to strike a tree. The driver of the Toyota, a 23-year-old man, fled the scene on foot; however, he was later arrested and transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The driver and of the Nissan, a 28-year-old, was ejected from the vehicle. The driver was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries and later succumbed. Two passengers of the Nissan, a 31-year-old and a 28-year-old, sustained fatal injuries. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip