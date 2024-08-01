Fashionable farmers and animals in designer at the Wisconsin State Fair

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin State Fair isn’t necessarily known for fashion, but some farmers were showing out with their Fleet Farm clothes, Farm and Fleet apparel, and some big ol’ belt buckles. Plus, you can't ignore all the animals, especially the goats, who were dripping in "designer" too.
Animals in designer clothes? Yea, you heard that right. They wore Dolce and Goat-bana, Bull-enciaga, Colt-ier, and so much more.
James Groh has covered fashion stories in all the unlikely places of Milwaukee. He has reported on Dad Fashion at Summerfestnumerous times and the outfits seen at the Republican National Convention. On the first day of the fair, he took his passion for fashion to the farmers to learn what inspired their festival fits.
Watch the story to see all the farmer fashion at the fair...
