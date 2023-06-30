Watch Now
NewsSummerfest

Actions

What's the deal with all the dad fashion at Summerfest?

Summerfest isn't the place where people flex their festival fits. However, dad fashion is on display everywhere. James Groh gets to the bottom of why dads love white New Balance sneakers.
Getting to the bottom of why dads love white New Balance shoes.
Posted at 6:37 PM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 19:37:59-04

MILWAUKEE — Let's be honest, Summerfest isn't the place where fans flex their festival fits. It's not Coachella, Outside Lands, or Lollapalooza where you will see fans pushing the limits of fashion.

However, there is one style that dominates the Summerfest seen, albeit unintentionally. Dad fashion.

It's everywhere. Dads in white New Balance sneakers, cargo shorts, and Hawaiian shirts.

TMJ4 Reporter James Groh gets to the bottom of why dads love that particular style so much.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device