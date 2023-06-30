What's the deal with all the dad fashion at Summerfest?

MILWAUKEE — Let's be honest, Summerfest isn't the place where fans flex their festival fits. It's not Coachella, Outside Lands, or Lollapalooza where you will see fans pushing the limits of fashion.

However, there is one style that dominates the Summerfest seen, albeit unintentionally. Dad fashion.

It's everywhere. Dads in white New Balance sneakers, cargo shorts, and Hawaiian shirts.

TMJ4 Reporter James Groh gets to the bottom of why dads love that particular style so much.

