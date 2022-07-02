Cargo shorts and Hawaiian shirts shirts - exploring dad fashion at Summerfest

MILWAUKEE — Unlike music festivals like Coachella, Summerfest isn't all about the fashion. Now, there are some people who come dressed up to the nine day festival, but overall there is a more casual look.

However, there is one style that is pervasive throughout the entire festival grounds - dad fashion. You've seen it before: white New Balances, tube socks, cargo shorts, Hawaiian shirt, and maybe a fedora for extra points.

TMJ4 Reporter James Groh went around the festival grounds asking dads to explain what inspired their fit and why they want shorts with so many pockets.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip