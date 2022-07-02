Cargo shorts and Hawaiian shirts shirts - exploring dad fashion at Summerfest

MILWAUKEE — Unlike music festivals like Coachella, Summerfest isn't all about the fashion. Now, there are some people who come dressed up to the nine day festival, but overall there is a more casual look.
However, there is one style that is pervasive throughout the entire festival grounds - dad fashion. You've seen it before: white New Balances, tube socks, cargo shorts, Hawaiian shirt, and maybe a fedora for extra points.
TMJ4 Reporter James Groh went around the festival grounds asking dads to explain what inspired their fit and why they want shorts with so many pockets.