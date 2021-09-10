Dad fashion at Summerfest: A celebration of Hawaiian shirts, cargo shorts, and white sneakers

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest isn't necessarily known for its high fashion scene. In fact, it's probably more notorious for it's fashion faux pas. I'm talking about all the dads who wear Hawaiian shirts tucked into cargo shorts and white New Balance sneakers with tube socks.

This music festival is probably the pinnacle of 'dad fashion'.

At festivals like Coachella, Lollapalooza, or Governor's Ball, you will probably see trendy millennials wearing designer clothes or rocking something more outlandish and eye-catching. However, at Summerfest that's not the case.

As a semi-hip millennial reporter, I wanted to know what the inspiration behind all these dad outfits are. Also, I learned the secret to why the Grill Master 3000's (white New Balance sneakers or Nike Air Monarch's) are so popular. It's all about utility.

