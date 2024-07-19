Trump dresses, brick suits, and all the unique fashion at the RNC

MILWAUKEE — The final day of the Republican National Convention inspired attendees to wear custom Trump dresses, brick suits, elephant hats, cowboy hats, and so many more unique fashion choices.

The RNC is well known for bringing out patriotic and candidate-related attire. Many media members lined up to talk to people wearing unique clothes.

James Groh, who has covered dad fashion at Summerfest multiple years in a row, spoke to a handful of them to learn what inspired their choices and where they bought these outfits.

Watch the video to see all the outfits...

Trump dresses, brick wall suits, and the eye-catching fashion at the RNC

See all of TMJ4's Republican National Convention coverage here.

