Why do dads love wearing cargo shorts and Hawaiian shirts at Summerfest?

Summerfest isn't known to be a festival where fans flex their fits. The Big Gig is more casual. However, there is one style that you can see all throughout the festival grounds - Dad Fashion.

I'm talking about white chunky New Balances, high socks, cargo shorts, and Hawaiian shirts. Some fans wear that exact outfit while others wear a slight variation. Maybe they have Nike Air Monarchs, Merrells, or some other type of sandal (socks optional).

I've covered the phenomena of dad fashion at Summerfest three times before in 2023, 2022,and 2021.

After doing this story a few times, I have really begun to understand the appeal. The shoes are comfortable, I can fit all my gear in my cargo shorts, and the shirt just feels good.

Maybe I'll make a few adjustments to my wardrobe in the future.

Watch the video to see Dad Fashion at Summerfest 2024

Dad fashion takes over Summerfest

