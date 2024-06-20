Can Summerfest fans identify real bands performing at the Big Gig and fake ones

MILWAUKEE — With hundreds of bands performing at Summerfest, it can be hard to keep track of all of them. Plus, some of them have pretty strange names.

I went to the opening day of the Big Gig and asked fans to pick between real bands performing this year and bands I made up.

Watch the video to see how fans did.

Real or fake Summerfest band?

Here are some of the names they had to choose from.

414Bigfrank - FatMat96

Lil Yachty - Skbidi Rizz

DJ Shawna - Lucy and The Links

JP - Chicklet Chiquitas

Pat McCurdy - Witch King of Angmar

Nappy Roots - Vogelicious

Frogwater - Mosquito Girl

MaryJo - Greg

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip