Can Summerfest fans identify real bands performing at the Big Gig and fake ones

With hundreds of bands performing at Summerfest, it can be hard to keep track of all of them. Plus, some of them have pretty strange names.
MILWAUKEE — With hundreds of bands performing at Summerfest, it can be hard to keep track of all of them. Plus, some of them have pretty strange names.

I went to the opening day of the Big Gig and asked fans to pick between real bands performing this year and bands I made up.

Watch the video to see how fans did.

Real or fake Summerfest band?

Here are some of the names they had to choose from.

414Bigfrank - FatMat96
Lil Yachty - Skbidi Rizz
DJ Shawna - Lucy and The Links
JP - Chicklet Chiquitas
Pat McCurdy - Witch King of Angmar
Nappy Roots - Vogelicious
Frogwater - Mosquito Girl
MaryJo - Greg

