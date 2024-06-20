Can Summerfest fans identify real bands performing at the Big Gig and fake ones

MILWAUKEE — With hundreds of bands performing at Summerfest, it can be hard to keep track of all of them. Plus, some of them have pretty strange names.
I went to the opening day of the Big Gig and asked fans to pick between real bands performing this year and bands I made up.
Watch the video to see how fans did.
Here are some of the names they had to choose from.
414Bigfrank - FatMat96
Lil Yachty - Skbidi Rizz
DJ Shawna - Lucy and The Links
JP - Chicklet Chiquitas
Pat McCurdy - Witch King of Angmar
Nappy Roots - Vogelicious
Frogwater - Mosquito Girl
MaryJo - Greg
