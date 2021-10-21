'This tragedy hits at our entire community': Milwaukee leaders react to passing of Major Harris

MILWAUKEE — Members of the Milwaukee community are offering their condolences after police found the body of missing 3-year-old Major Harris on Thursday.

An AMBER Alert was issued for Harris last Saturday. Since then investigators found the body of his mother, 24-year-old Mallery Muenzenberger, and the body of a suspect in Harris' disappearance, identified as Jaheem Clark. Police say they have arrested several people in Muenzenberger's death, but none in Harris' disappearance.

State Rep. David Bowen, who represents the area in which Harris was found, tweeted:

My heart hurts for this family and our community! Praying for so many touched by this loss and entire tragic situation! 🙏🏾 https://t.co/k124dSdxE4 — Rep. David F. Bowen (@DavidFBowen) October 21, 2021

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett put out the following statement:

“I share the sadness people throughout Milwaukee feel with the death of Major Harris, and I offer condolences to his family. Thank you to the police, other city officials, and citizens who have worked to find Major. Our prayers for justice and peace continue.”

Common Council President Cavalier Johnson put out the following statement:

"My heart instantly broke as I learned of the discovery this afternoon of the body of missing three-year-old Major Harris. Despite a large-scale search for Major by volunteer searchers and Milwaukee Police officers, our worst fear has come to fruition.



My prayers go to the loved ones of Major and his mother, Mallery Muenzenberger, who was shot to death and found in a backyard on October 14th.



No family and no community should go through such terrible trauma and heartbreak. As a community we must continue to show our support for the loved ones most affected by this entire senseless tragedy. I’ve had a pit in my stomach and my heart has been heavy since Major was taken. It is a feeling that no parent, no grandparent, no member of our community should feel — especially as it relates to the safety of our children.



Let me be clear: We should not be burying children because of violence. Period.



I want to thank all of the community organizations and volunteers (including MPD officers) who stepped forward and searched for Major. Your true selflessness and love shown through in your actions to try to find Major, and the entire city thanks you.



MPD has made arrests in connection with this case, and I strongly encourage anyone with information about the case that may be of interest to law enforcement to please call MPD at 414-935-7360 as soon as possible to share any detail, no matter how small it may seem. Or you can contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App for a cash reward."

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley tweeted:

My heart goes out to the family as they try to grapple with this tragic loss. All Milwaukee mourns for Major Harris. Enough is enough, we must band together to stop these senseless acts of violence from destroying lives and our community.https://t.co/qWKToMpAdh — David C. Crowley (@DavidCrowleyWI) October 21, 2021

Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell R. Lucas put out the following statement:

"On behalf of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, I extend my deepest condolences to the family of three-year-old Major Harris, whose body was recovered today. This tragedy hits at our entire community as the body of Major’s mother, Mallery Muenzenberger, was recovered one week ago.



The violence plaguing our community is having a traumatic effect on the entire Milwaukee community. It is affecting daily life in every neighborhood. This moment is not the time to speak to the issues that have caused this record violence in our community. This moment is the time to show compassion and concern for all families in our county who have suffered loss and those living with the pain of missing a loved one. I commend all those who responded to the call of helping to find Major and convey my deepest sympathy to the entire Milwaukee County community which is hurting from this tragedy."





We will update this story as more messages from community leaders are released.

