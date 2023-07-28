'No child should be carrying a firearm': Milwaukee chief, sheriff, OVP address skyrocketing teen gun violence

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Chief of Police Jeffrey Norman, County Sheriff Denita Ball, Office of Violence Prevention Director Ashanti Hamilton, and others addressed the rising teen violence in recent weeks in the area, including the shooting of a 16-year-old boy at a crowded Sherman Park.

"No child should be carrying a firearm," said Chief Norman during a press conference on Friday. "Do you understand where your children are at? What are you doing - how are you a part of the change?"

Watch what leaders had to say in the video at the top of this article. They describe today as a crisis moment in the community; a tinderbox waiting for a spark. TMJ4's Bruce Harrison will be updating this report with his findings Friday evening.

WATCH I-TEAM's REPORTING: Black children being murdered at higher rates in City of Milwaukee

Making a difference with youth homicides

16-year-old shot in crowded Sherman Park

As TMJ4 News reported, a 16-year-old boy was shot and injured Tuesday night in a crowded Sherman Park in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) confirmed the boy suffered at least one gunshot wound around 9 p.m. MCSO says there were 50-100 teenagers gathered at the park when an argument began and fists were flying. It came to an end with gunfire and a 16-year-old shot in the back.

The teen is recovering now at Children's Hospital. He is the 82nd victim under 18 to survive being shot in Milwaukee this year alone.

The boy was also the second teenager that was shot in the city Tuesday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was killed near 33rd and Center. In the city at large, shootings are up compared to the last three years with 95 shootings (deadly and non-fatal) so far this year.

Black children being murdered at higher rates in Milwaukee

As TMJ4 News reported, since 2020, the number of kids under 18 years old being shot or killed is skyrocketing.

Through July 25, 14 kids have been killed in Milwaukee, according to the Medical Examiner. With five more months in the year, there’s a good chance the City will eclipse 20 youth homicides for the fourth straight year.

Since 2017, 132 kids have been murdered. Almost three-quarters of those deaths, 96, have occurred since 2020.

Over 84 percent of those youth killed since 2017 are African American.

By and large, those kids being killed are gunned down. Out of the 132 youth homicides since 2017, 94 involved a firearm.

Ways to help in our community

The Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee County Parks, Office of Violence Prevention, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee, Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, and ComForce hosted a collaborative event for youth and families Thursday in Sherman Park from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Milwaukee police, fire, and local organizations are also hosting a week-long initiative called "Take Our Communities Back." They will host a supervised overnight event for teens who receive permission from their parents to attend on Friday. It is described as a positive, team-building, leadership event. You can learn more about this event and others happening all this week by visiting gunsdownwi.com.

