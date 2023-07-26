Watch Now
16-year-old shot, killed near 33rd and Center

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed near 33rd and Center on Tuesday.
MILWAUKEE — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed near 33rd and Center on Tuesday.

Milwaukee police say it happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. The boy was shot and declared dead at the scene.

Police are seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

