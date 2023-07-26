Milwaukee teen charged in connection to shooting of 5-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee teenager is facing a felony charge in connection to the July 18 shooting of a 5-year-old girl near 41st and Wright.

Isjon Sawyer, 17, was charged Monday with one felony count of first-degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon.

Milwaukee police were dispatched to a home in the area around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a child shot multiple times. The girl was transported to Children's Hospital in stable condition.

TMJ4 Child shot near 41st and Wright on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

According to a criminal complaint, several witnesses said Sawyer fired multiple shots in the area toward a dark vehicle driving down the street. Another witness told police she saw six to 10 children playing outside when she heard the gunshots. The complaint says she saw the 5-year-old on the ground yelling, "Help me! Help me!" The witness was able to care for the girl until medical personnel arrived.

The complaint says the girl suffered "two gunshot wounds to her right upper thigh, breaking the bone, one gunshot wound to her left thigh, and one graze wound to her right arm."

A woman told officers she was outside of a home in the area when her son arrived with Sawyer. She saw Sawyer had a pistol and asked him to leave. While Sawyer was waiting for his Lyft, the complaint says the woman saw a Kia Sedan with tinted windows drive down the block slowly.

The witness said Sawyer took out his black pistol and started shooting at the Kia. After the shooting stopped, the woman saw Sawyer flee on foot.

Police recovered three 9mm casings in a home's front yard and seven .223 casings in front of another home.

TMJ4 Child shot near 41st and Wright on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Sawyer told authorities earlier that day, he met with his weed dealer at Butterfly Park, just a few blocks from the shooting scene. While inside the dealer's car, Sawyer said he grabbed the pistol from the dealer's lap and ran to a home near 41st and Wright where he hid for a few hours, the complaint says.

When Sawyer left the home, he saw his dealer inside a car and pointing a finger at him. When he saw a man get out of the car, Sawyer admitted to pointing his gun and shooting first. According to the complaint, "he then noticed a little girl laying on her back motionless and ran away."

On Monday, a $50,000 cash bond was set for Sawyer. He returns to court on Aug. 1 for a preliminary hearing. If convicted, Sawyer faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

