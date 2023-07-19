5-year-old girl shot near 41st and Wright in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A five-year-old girl was shot and injured near 41st and Wright in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Milwaukee police say it happened around 5:30 p.m.

TMJ4 Child shot near 41st and Wright on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

The girl was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition. Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Just one day before, another 5-year-old Milwaukee girl was shot and injured in Milwaukee. It happened near 85th and Greenbrook. A 36-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody.

_________

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip