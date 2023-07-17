5-year-old girl shot near 85th and Greenbrook, man arrested

MILWAUKEE — A 5-year-old Milwaukee girl was shot and injured near 85th and Greenbrook on Monday.

Milwaukee police say it happened around 11:45 a.m.

The girl was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

A 36-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody. Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

