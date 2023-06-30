9 children shot within 5 days in Milwaukee this week

MILWAUKEE — Within five days, nine people under the age of 18 have been shot in the city of Milwaukee, according to police.

Three of those victims are under the age of 10. Police expect all of the victims to survive.

According to data provided Thursday, there have been 69 juvenile non-fatal shootings so far this year in Milwaukee. At this same time last year, there were 48. As for juvenile firearm-related homicides, there have been 10 so far this year. In 2022 at this time, there were 11.

Saturday, June 26

Two 16-year-olds were shot and injured in separate incidents.

One victim was shot around 7 p.m. near 24th and Sherman. The second victim was shot around 9 p.m. near 58th and Hadley.

Sunday, June 25

A 7-year-old boy was shot near 22nd and Orchard around 9:45 p.m. The boy's 37-year-old mother was arrested.

Officers found a gun and charges are pending.

Monday, June 26

A 9-year-old boy was injured in a shooting near 35th and Wright around 9:20 p.m.

Police have no one in custody.

Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II said in a statementWednesday that the incident was "related to possible retaliation for a homicide that took place at the same location on June 19."

He called on the community to do better, stating, "In my view, the cycle of anger/emotion-fueled shootings and retaliatory gun violence will continue until we can work with children and young people in programming that steers them away from guns and violent conflict resolution. We also need men and fathers to be better mentors and role models in the lives of our children!"

Tuesday, June 27

A 17-year-old was injured after shots were fired in an alley near Sherman Park after 5 p.m.

A 2-year-old boy was shot and injured near 27th and Hope around 7:20 p.m.

Nearly 25 minutes later, two teens were injured in a double shooting near 37th and Lloyd. Police say a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy suffered non-fatal injuries.

No one was arrested in any of the incidents.

Wednesday, June 28:

A 13-year-old boy was injured in a shooting around 8 p.m. Wednesday near 10th and Mitchell.

No arrests have been made in the incident, and police are investigating.

__________________

Anyone with any information on any of the above incidents is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

