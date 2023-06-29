2 shot, injured amid stolen car gun rampage in Sherman Park

MILWAUKEE — Two people were injured after suspects allegedly stole a car and shot at people on Milwaukee's north side on Tuesday.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), deputies were dispatched to Sherman Park shortly before 5 p.m. for a stolen sedan.

Nearly 10 minutes later, while crews were on their way, deputies learned of gunshots at Washington Park and a victim had been struck.

According to MCSO, witnesses say there were four occupants inside the stolen car. The car was driving around the parking lot with several people hanging out the window.

The vehicle then left the scene between 40th and 41st streets. Several occupants left the vehicle and then returned to the park area.

Witnesses allege two males, who investigators believe had been in the stolen car, began to follow a 21-year-old woman through the park on foot.

East of the park's tennis courts, four gunshots were then fired toward the woman as she fled.

MCSO says the woman was struck several times and she drove herself to the hospital. She was later transported to a different hospital for surgery.

At the same time the woman was shot and injured, more shots were fired across from the park in front of a home on 41st Street.

Two shots struck a nearby home, almost hitting a 53-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy.

MCSO says even more shots were fired from the alley west of that home, injuring a 17-year-old boy.

Around 8:30 p.m., a deputy saw the stolen sedan near 91st and Brown Deer. A pursuit began, and the driver ran a stop sign and drove on the wrong side of the road to escape.

MCSO says as of Thursday, both gunshot victims were alive.





