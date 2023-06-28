2-year-old boy shot, injured near 27th and Hope in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A 2-year-old boy was shot and injured near 27th and Hope in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Milwaukee police say it happened around 7:20 p.m. The boy arrived at a local hospital with a non-fatal injury.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting and are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

