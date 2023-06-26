7-year-old shot, mother arrested near 22nd and Orchard, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — A 7-year-old was shot and their mother was arrested Sunday night, according to Milwaukee police.

According to a statement from MPD, the shooting happened near 22nd and Orchard around 9:45 p.m. The 7-year-old was brought to the hospital. The 37-year-old mother was taken into custody. Officers found a gun. Charges are pending.

