Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

13-year-old, 14-year-old injured in double shooting near 37th and Lloyd

Three children were injured in two separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee on Tuesday.
IMG_7856.jpg
Posted at 9:54 PM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 23:19:55-04

MILWAUKEE — Two teens were injured in a double shooting near 37th and Lloyd in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m.

IMG_7858.jpg
37th and Garfield shooting

A 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy were transported to a local hospital with non-fatal injuries.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

IMG_7857.jpg
37th and Garfield shooting

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device