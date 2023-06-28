13-year-old, 14-year-old injured in double shooting near 37th and Lloyd

MILWAUKEE — Two teens were injured in a double shooting near 37th and Lloyd in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m.

TMJ4 37th and Garfield shooting

A 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy were transported to a local hospital with non-fatal injuries.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

TMJ4 37th and Garfield shooting

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

