13-year-old, 14-year-old injured in double shooting near 37th and Lloyd

MILWAUKEE — Two teens were injured in a double shooting near 37th and Lloyd in Milwaukee on Tuesday.
Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m.
A 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy were transported to a local hospital with non-fatal injuries.
Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.
Police are seeking unknown suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.
